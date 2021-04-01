HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bridgett Stein, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Nicholas Cantrell, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing by stalking.

Tyler Groves, 25, of Waverly, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Anthony Gillingham, 50, of Otway, was arrested on a bench warrant.

March 29

ARREST/CITATION

Christopher Rudisill, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

March 31

ARREST/CITATION

Jeremy Cordrey, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENTS

The police department received a call from a business in the 1200 block of North High Street. It was reported that a female entered the store, selected an item from the shelf, and left without paying for the item. This incident is still under investigation.

Madison Park, of Hillsboro, reported that her vehicle had been struck. The vehicle parked in the Walmart parking lot when an unknown person(s) struck the passenger side of her 2016 Toyota Corolla and left the scene. This report is still under investigation.

ACCIDENT

Corey Crothers, of Xenia, was backing out a parking space in the Walmart parking lot and failed to see a vehicle driven by Leah Deck, of Wilmington. Crothers’ struck Deck’s vehicle causing minor damage. No citations were issued.