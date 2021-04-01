GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 30

INCIDENT

At 1:48 p.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Fifth Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

March 31

ARREST/CITATION

Andrew McCullah, 21, of Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license and a license plate violation.

INCIDENT

At 10:31 a.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.