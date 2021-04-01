A fundraiser for New Market resident Brian Holden, who was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous carcinoma in March of 2020 and has not been able to work since, will be held Saturday, April 10 at the St. Angela Merici Parish Hall in Fayetteville.

Holden’s aunt, Hillsboro area resident Marie Richmond, said Holden has had two major surgeries on one side of his mouth and jaw that required him to relearn how to talk. She said doctors have said he now needs surgery on the other side, but he has a tracheotomy and feeding tube and doctors believe he is too weak for surgery.

The fundraiser will include two major raffles, a dinner and a euchre tournament.

One raffle will be for half of a grain-fed freezer beef with processing and a deep freezer. The other will be for a wheelbarrow of liquor donated by the Knights of Columbus.

The dinner will be available dine-in, carry-out and drive-through and will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. It includes a pork tenderloin or fish sandwich, two sides (macaroni and cheese, French fries or cole slaw), a drink and homemade dessert for $10.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or five for $20.

“We hope to gather enough donations to also have a smaller raffle and silent auction along with a split-the-pot the evening of the benefit,” Richmond said on her Facebook page.

Anyone wanting to donate a raffle item or purchase major raffle tickets can call or text John Houk at 937-763-4039, Cody Barber at 513-460-8065 or Tonia Pinkerton at 937-725-3511.

The euchre tournament will start at 8 p.m There will be pop, water and beer available for purchase, but no outside drinks will be permitted.

A 1989 graduate of Fayetteville High School, Holden attended Hocking Tech for two years and Ohio State University for two years. He became a Knights of Columbus member in 1991 and has held several offices in the organization including inside guard, outside guard, chancellor and grand knight.

He has worked in construction most of his life with Richmond Concrete, Brinkman Construction and most recently Holden Concrete Construction.

St. Angela Merici Parish Hall is located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville.

Holden unable to work since March 2020 cancer diagnosis