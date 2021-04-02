Posted on by

Highland County travel report


Submitted story

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 134 culvert replacement – S.R. 134 will be closed north of S.R. 138 in Buford for two days starting April 5 at 7:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 131. The estimated completion date is April 6 by 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 62 resurfacing – U.S. 62 is reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted story