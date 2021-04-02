In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! In the kitchen this week I made Watergate salad. It’s my friend’s favorite and I always make this for her birthday. This is for you Tracie Guisinger, one of the sales representatives here at The Times-Gazette. You can eat the whole bowl, and happy birthday.

This is a quick and simple dessert to make and it’s so pretty and delicious. My grandmother made this when I was a child. I don’t know why I only make it at Easter. Maybe because of the pretty green color. It’s perfect and pretty to serve with Easter dinner. I guarantee you will not have any left over. It is everyone’s favorite.

Ingredients

I make a double batch.

2 packages of instant pistachio pudding mix.

2 cans of crushed pineapple — in the juice — do not drain

1 cup of miniature marshmallows

1 cup of your favorite chopped nuts (I use pecans)

2 containers of Cool Whip (thawed)

Directions

First pour in the two cans pineapple, including the juice. Then add two boxes of pistachio instant pudding. Then add the miniature marshmallows, a half cup of the chopped nuts, then blend in your cool whip. I then sprinkle the rest of the chopped pecans on top.

Happy Easter!

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.