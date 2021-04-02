Head-on crash on S.R. 124 sends two to hospital

The driver of one vehicle and a passenger of another were transported to Highland District Hospital following a head-on crash shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday on S.R. 124, approximately one-mile east of North Shore Drive. Trooper David Beck of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Patrol told The Times-Gazette that a silver BMW was traveling northwest on S.R. 124 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and then returned to the highway before going left of center and striking a southeast bound Jeep SUV. Beck said the driver of the BMW was taken to Highland District Hospital while the passenger in the Jeep was transported from the scene and would be Careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital. Emergency personnel from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District responded to the crash scene, along with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was blocked and detoured in both directions on S.R. 124 by personnel from the Ohio Department of Transportation for over an hour. The names of those involved in the crash weren’t immediately known due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

