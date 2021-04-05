This short, sweet girl is Trudy, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Only about 1 year old and 20 pounds, Trudy recently had puppies, but she was found wandering alone near Keplinger Road. Despite an unknown family tree, she is quite possibly a pure-bred couch potato and gives every indication of being a sweet-natured, congenial playmate who would be happy to curl up and snuggle. To meet Trudy, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment.

