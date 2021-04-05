Highland County lagging behind on vaccinations

Highland County is lagging behind the rest of the state in the number of residents receiving a COVID-19, according to Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner.

Highland County is behind other parts of the state both in the number of those who have started the vaccination process and those who have completed it, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, which was last updated Monday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 31.84 percent, while the Highland County average is 21.37 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 18.72 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 14.61 percent.

The full statistics are listed below.

The dashboard lists the following figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 56 people, or 0.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 333 people, or 6.75 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 552 people, or 11.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 851 people, or 16.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,598 people, or 27.59 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,266 people, or 41.55 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,315 people, or 50.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,207 people, or 56.56 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 881 people, or 58.66 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,163 people, or 59.86 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 14.61 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 6,304 people. The breakdown of different age groups is listed below:

* 0-19 — 14 people, or 0.13 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 179 people, or 3.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 323 people, or 6.70 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 454 people, or 8.62 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 745 people, or 12.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 739 people, or 24.25 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,007 people, or 38.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,031 people, or 48.31 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 764 people, or 50.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,048 people, or 53.94 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard on Monday, 31.84 percent of the Ohio population has started its vaccinations, equaling 3,721,565 people.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio:

* 0-19 — 59,265 people, or 2.05 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 271,862 people, or 17.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 366,884 people, or 24.84 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 460,367 people, or 33.19 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 662,292 people, or 42.95 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 442,880 people, or 55.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 452,105 people, or 67.80 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 387,109 people, or 74.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 258,779 people, or 72.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 359,962 people, or 72.07 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 18.72 percent of the population in Ohio has completed its vaccinations. The dashboard lists the following figures:

* 0-19 — 10,563 people, or 0.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 123,454 people, or 7.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 176,574 people, or 11.95 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 192,369 people, or 13.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 254,655 people, or 16.51 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 235,279 people, or 29.54 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 338,250 people, or 50.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 316,102 people, or 60.51 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 221,834 people, or 62.04 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 319,646 people, or 63.99 percent, have completed their vaccines.

DeWine on Monday asked Ohio health departments as well as vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine to coordinate with the local high schools to offer vaccinations to high school students that are age 16 or older, according to a news release. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that is approved for “children as young as 16,” as of right now.

“As with our colleges, by taking vaccines to schools, we’ll increase the percentage of people in this age group who choose to get vaccinated,” DeWine said.

Gov. asks providers to offer vaccine in high schools