New spring fling event in Greenfield this Saturday

A new event titled the Greene Countrie Towne Spring Fling will be held Saturday in Greenfield featuring 41 booths, as well as food trucks, craft vendors and contests, according to event organizer Lynn Riggs.

It will be held at the City Building and in the 100 block of South Washington Street from noon to 6 p.m.

Riggs said the village and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin are letting the people she has pulled together use the courthouse lawn and that she is hoping for “a large turnout.”

Steph’s Gourmet Cart, Bonnie & Clyde Concessions, A & M Concessions and Jet’s Gourmet Popcorn will all be at the event, which will also include several bake sales. Riggs also said local Charlie Hargrave of Chazziz DJ Service will serve as a deejay during the event.

There will be a Trash to Treasure/Upcycle/Repurpose Contest at the event involving bird houses or bird feeders, door decor, flower or succulent containers and flower garden decor. Only one entry is allowed per person and the project must be brought to the fountain at the City Building by 1 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.

Photo props will be set up for pictures of children or families.

Riggs said she saw that there was a Bop the Circuit cruising event the same evening and asked the person planning it if it was OK if the spring fling was held the same day. She said she has been working on the event since the middle of January.

“I am proud of this beautiful town we live in,” Riggs said. “I’m hoping events like this will bring outsiders in. I wanted to help my fellow crafters and vendors. They lost out on setting up at shows last year due to COVID-19. They will be the ones to benefit.”

Riggs also said that she asks everyone to wear a mask when they are in close proximity to other people, and that most of the vendor booths will have hand sanitizer for customers along with hand sanitizer stations in the event area.

