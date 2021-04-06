Grand jury hands down 43 sex charges

Of the 67 total charges returned Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury, well over half — 43 to be exact — were leveled against four individuals charged with sexual crimes that involved children.

Nathan Murray, 31, Greenfield, faces a 24-count indictment on child sex crimes.

He was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, with the charge allegedly involving a child of 4 years of age from the period of March 1, 2020 through Feb. 10, 2021; six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, all second-degree felonies; one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

James H. McCartney, 61, Hillsboro, was indicted on 17 counts of child sex-related offenses.

He was charged with one count of trafficking in persons, a first-degree felony, with the indictment alleging that he willingly knew the person involved was under the age of 16 for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity for hire.

The remaining 16 counts in his indictment charge him with pandering obscenity involving a minor, all felonies of the fourth-degree.

George J. Dotzauer, 47, Hillsboro, was indicted on twin counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies.

Todd L. Parr, 43, Greenfield, was indicted for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

The indictment stated that beginning on or after Jan. 21, 2021, Parr failed to provide notice of a change of address within 20 days by written notice in Highland County, adding that Parr was convicted of the third-degree felony of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Nov 5, 2010 in the Union County Common Pleas Court.

It further stated that he was convicted of failing to register a change of address on Aug. 14, 2017, and again on March 28, 2019, both in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Kelly Young, 40, Dayton, for violating a protection order or consent agreement, a fifth-degree felony.

Dusty R. Cox, 40, Sabina, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Drake M. Ames, 24, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and a forfeiture specification.

Sarah F. Dickson, 36, Hillsboro, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, specifically the Highland County Justice Center, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Zachary D. Hodge, 28, Lynchburg, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Melvin K. Ray, 45 Hillsboro, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Evelyn Doughman, 40, Martinsville, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Dru S. McGary Jr., 33, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Shaice A. Jones, 19, Hillsboro, for grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Oistin R. Lightner, 20, Greenfield, for grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Brandon L. Greene, 34, Greenfield, for felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

David L. Minniear, 73, Bainbridge, for illegal cultivation of marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile, a second-degree felony; possession criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene on Tuesday, May 4.

Four county residents charged with six crimes against children