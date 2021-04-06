MNB incident slows Hillsboro traffic

Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels directs traffic Tuesday afternoon in the center of Hillsboro after the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was called to Merchants National Bank at 12:50 p.m. Paint Creek Lt. Branden Jackman said an HVAC unit on top of the building had shorted electrical wires and a ceiling joist was slightly charred. He said the incident caused a slight haze in the upper level of the building. The event slowed traffic in the center town for about two hours. Paint Creek cleared the scene at 2:55 p.m.

