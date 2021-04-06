When Hillsboro resident Kit Long decided to post her wedding items on Facebook to be given away to someone she felt was deserving, she did not expect the outpouring of love and generosity that followed.

But now, thanks to the many smitten by her story, applications are being accepted for the “Pay It Forward Wedding.”

“There’s not a thing that’s not covered in the wedding now except the tuxedos and a honeymoon,” said Denise Mootz, who after reading Long’s story decided to offer her The Lakeview Loft near Hillsboro as the wedding venue.

Long, who grew up in Lynchburg, said she has weathered plenty of storms. But now those trials are behind her, she has had her dream wedding, and she wants to offer the same kind of wedding to someone else.

“In life we all face challenges and I am definitely not the exception to that. I have met challenges in life that I would not wish on another person some of those being my parents committing suicide, breast cancer, divorce and a host of odd medical issues,” Long wrote on Facebook. “So I definitely know we can all use a helping hand from time to time. I know this has nothing to do with giving away wedding items unless you read between the lines. I encourage paying it forward and giving to help someone in need no matter how little you have.”

Long actually met her current husband she was 14. He was a fuel truck delivery driver and stopped at her parents’ home.

”My mom had sent me outside to give him a check and I came skipping back into the house telling her that anytime she wanted me to take that out (I’d do it) anytime because he was ‘HOT!,’” Long wrote. “He was older than me and already married, but it is a funny part of our story.

“I married someone and was in that for 22 years and had 3 beautiful daughters. My marriage fell apart, I made poor choices and hurt a lot of people. I was working a job in home health and had talked to my current husband, who was also divorced, and I began taking care of his aunt who had dementia and alzheimers. I took care of her for about 4 years seeing this man daily and trying daily to get him to date me. He was scared of me for some crazy reason but I was relentless. I had tried dating other people but was less than satisfied because I knew where my heart was. But at any rate I finally cracked him and we moved in together only for me to move out a few months later.”

She said they lived apart for two years, but never stopped dating. Finally, he asked her to move back in and she agreed, certain she was not moving out again.

”Since that day about 3 years ago I have been there. We finally got married in August in the middle of the pandemic in a perfect small but beautiful ceremony. It was the perfect wedding for us. That is my story. From best friend to husband in the record time of 8 years!” Long wrote.

Mootz said she did not know Long at all when she saw Long’s Facebook post. But she was intrigued, contacted Long, and Long asked if Mootz would be willing to donate her wedding venue. Mootz agreed, then they started hatching their plan for the Pay It Forward Wedding.

“It just kind of snowballed from there,” Mootz said. “Most just came forward and donated without us asking.”

In addition to the above trials, Mootz said Long has suffered through bankruptcy and is raising a grandchild.

Long is donating her wedding dress, veil and wedding decorations. Others are donating catering, photography, deejay services, a wedding cake and sweets, appetizers prior to the wedding, table linens, a bride’s manicure and pedicure, to do the bride’s hair the day of the wedding, and wedding decorations. A wedding planner and an ordained minister have offered their services, and the list goes on.

Applications are due prior to May 1. They can be found by visiting www.thelakeviewloft.com and then clicking on the tab for the Pay It Forward Wedding.

There no stipulations on who can fill out an application. The applicant can be from anywhere and applications can even be filled out by a friend or family member.

Once the application deadline has passed, Mootz said she and Long will sit down and go over all the applications. Then they’ll likely call a few people in for interviews before picking a winner.

“We’re looking for somebody that’s endured a lot in life, is in need, and is deserving,” Mootz said.

Kit Long is pictured in the wedding dress she is offering as part of the Pay It Forward Wedding.

Free wedding and much more offered to a special person