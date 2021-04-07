HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 5

ACCIDENTS

At 12:46 p.m. Joseph Vesey, of Hillsboro, was in a vehicle following a vehicle driven by Tina Scott, of Hillsboro, southbound on North High Street. Vesey reported a distraction inside his vehicle and he did not notice the Scott vehicle stopped. Vesey’s vehicle struck the rear end of Scott’s vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injures were reported.

At 2:57 p.m. Daniel Hammell, of Lynchburg, was stopped in a vehicle southbound on North High Street, just south of TSC due to traffic. A vehicle driven by Christopher Ireton, of Lynchburg, was southbound and failed to see traffic was at a stop. Ireton’s vehicle struck the rear of Hammell’s vehicle, causing major damage to both units. Hammell was transported to Highland District Hospital. Both units were towed from the scene. Ireton was issued citation for assured clear distance ahead.

At 5:39 p.m. Stephen Prickett of Hillsboro was traveling eastbound in a vehicle on West Beech Street. Prickett left the roadway on the left side and continued on the sidewalk until he struck a structure. The structure was a duplex that sustained damage to the property. Prickett was determined to be suffering from a medical issue and was transported to Highland District Hospital.