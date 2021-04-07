A Second Chance Pet of the Week

Hudson, a young labrador mix who is handsome, playful and fun, is the Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is a black with white male. He came from the pound so not much is known about his background. He seems to get along with other dogs, loves to play with his toys and enjoys chewing on a bone or any type of chewy treat. Hudson is in a corner kennel and is able to see when people come to the kennel. It is cute how he leans to one side and peers around the side of the building waiting for the person’s arrival. Then he goes inside to greet whoever it is. He would be a wonderful addition to a family,but does not do well with cats. Hudson has been neutered and his shots are up-to-date.

