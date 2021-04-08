HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 6

ACCIDENT

At 8:45 a.m. Christine Schneller, of Mowrystown, was facing northbound on North High Street and stopped in traffic preparing to make a left turn. An unidentified driver heading northbound passed Schneller’s vehicle on the right side of the roadway. The unknown driver side-swiped Schneller’s vehicle on the side and fled the scene. This crash remains under investigation

April 7

ARREST/CITATION

Zachariah Fithen, 19, of Lynchburg, was arrested for assault.

ACCIDENTS

At 7:55 a.m. Rebecca Ventura, of Hillsboro, was stopped on North High Street waiting to make a left turn into the parking lot of 301 N. High St. A vehicle driven by Shyanne Ball, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound behind Ventura’s vehicle and did not notice Ventura’s vehicle had stopped. Ball’s vehicle struck Ventura’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision causing minor damage to both units. No injuries were reported. Ball was cited for assure clear distance ahead.

At 4:15 p.m. dispatch received a call of a crash near the intersection of North West Street and West Main Street. Lesley Pollitt, of West Union, stated she had to abruptly stopped her vehicle which caused her to strike a vehicle driven by Heather Bieler, of Winchester. Bieler stated she had to stop her vehicle at the traffic light when it changed to red and was struck by Pollitt in the rear of her vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of crash.

At 6:52 p.m. dispatch received a call of a crash near the intersection of North High Street and West Collins Avenue. Larry Fraley of Bainbridge was stopped on East Collins Avenue. Fraley thought the light was green and proceeded to cross North High Street. Fraley failed to observe that the light was red and her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Cole Reveal, of Hillsboro, who had the green light, traveling south on North High Street. No injuries were reported at the time of crash and minor damage occurred to both vehicles. Fraley was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.