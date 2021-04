The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 5

A resident of Rocklick Road reported the theft of three cows.

The theft of bee hives was reported by a resident of the 10000 block of Pausch Road.

April 6

A resident of the 6200 block of Shawbaker Road reported a dispute with a neighbor over property lines.

Krystal Killen, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for OVI.

April 7

Ronald E. Jones Jr., 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with an officer.