New campaign begins

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) is starting a campaign to engage more citizens in taking pride and ownership of the town by keeping things clean and green.

G3 member Merleen Vandyke said she understands how it is easy to feel frustrated and discouraged when facing the issues of a small town, but it’s things like this campaign make a difference and get more and more people motivated to join the effort.

The campaign officially kicks off on April 24 with a clean-up day, Vandyke said at Tuesday’s village council meeting. The group has green trash bags for use during the event, which begins at 9 a.m. Gloves and water will be provided to those who come to help.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the village will provide dumpsters on South Washington Street near the railroad tracks. This is not for household trash, but for larger items. The service is for residents only, not contractor or business trash. Paint is allowed, but must be dry, whether in the can or on cardboard. Batteries, tires or items containing freon will not be allowed. Pick-up is available for the elderly and disabled by calling 937-981-3500 by 4 p.m. on April 23.

The slogan “Keep Our Countrie Towne Greene” and a design to represent G3’s campaign was created by local artist and teacher Bill Roller, who was at Tuesday’s meeting with his winning campaign design, a caricature of the City Building clock tower as a person. The caricature is known as “Duncan,” Roller said, and the image will be modified as needed to fit different events throughout town.

Roller’s creation was inspired by Greenfield’s history and the people that have left their mark on the village, he said.

The campaign is something that Vandyke said the group and the village hope continues through the coming years, growing as it goes. As part of this campaign and its growth, one of the things Vandyke mentioned was local groups adopting entryways coming into Greenfield and keeping those areas clean.

For more information on this campaign, go to the Grow Greater Greenfield Facebook page.

City manager Todd Wilkin noted that the village has increased efforts to keep things clean and maintained with the addition of a program where community service workers are able to provide a service to the village toward their court-ordered obligation by helping to maintain public spaces. Already, brush and debris have been removed from Felson Park and the old cemetery behind Traveller’s Rest. Every Thursday, Wilkin said, the workers will be doing whatever needs doing to help keep Greenfield’s public spaces clean and maintained.

In other matters, local resident Amber Beavers addressed council about potentially being able to use Felson Park in August for a gathering that is building on something she and her mother started two years ago after she lost her brother to addiction. Adam’s Hope, the name of the group, has sponsored walks the last two years to honor not only her brother and others lost to addiction, but to provide support to those affected by addiction.

Beavers said any money raised has gone to help get 12 people so far to rehab and to help provide hygiene products to rehab facilities. Doing this, she said, has helped turn “pain into purpose” and she is hoping to see the initiative grow.

For more information about the group, go to the Adam’s Hope Facebook page.

Carolyn Snodgrass, in her 44th year of employment with the village, is retiring this week. To recognize service, first with the water department, and for the last decade as finance director, council presented a proclamation naming April 7 as Carolyn Snodgrass Appreciation Day in Greenfield.

Council member Eric Borsini read the proclamation which spoke of a village “extremely grateful” for her service, and which highlighted Snodgrass’s willingness to continue working after retiring a few years ago, her involvement in the administration and accounting of millions of dollars in grant money over the years, her extra hours of work whenever it was needed, and her “steadfast dedication” to the Greenfield community.

The summer youth league is ramping up. As of Tuesday’s meeting, 241 registrations had been processed, and more were waiting to be processed, Wilkin said. Registration has been extended to April 10. Additionally, a coach’s clinic will be held April 10 at 10 a.m. at Mitchell Park for those wanting to coach, but don’t have experience. For more information, go to the Mitchell Park Youth Sports League page on Facebook.

Wilkin reported that the village will flush hydrants on April 16 beginning at 9 p.m. The process should take about four hours.

Also reported by the city manager was that the village has purchased three new police cruisers, which were budgeted for in the 2021 appropriations. The cruisers are currently waiting to be outfitted and painted.

The city manager also reported that Greenfield will be receiving approximately $890,000 from the Federal Recovery Act money. The city manager said the village is looking at ways to develop a revolving loan fund to stimulate economic development downtown and help downtown business and property owners grow.

In other business, council passed a resolution to purchase a building at the industrial park to house the street department equipment, tools and offices. Its current building is not in good condition.

Other legislation passed included approval of an agreement for Down Home Services for mowing at the cemetery. Wilkin said it is the same business that has mowed there for the last two years.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Local artist and teacher Bill Roller is pictured at the April 6 council meeting with his design for the “Keep Our Countrie Towne Greene.” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Council-pic-1.jpg Local artist and teacher Bill Roller is pictured at the April 6 council meeting with his design for the “Keep Our Countrie Towne Greene.” Screenshot by Angela Shepherd For more than 40 years, Carolyn Snodgrass has worked for the village of Greenfield. Since she is retiring this week, she was recognized at Tuesday’s council meeting with a proclamation. Snodgrass (center) is pictured with (l-r) council members Phil Clyburn, Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Amie Ernst and Brenda Losey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Council-pic-2.jpg For more than 40 years, Carolyn Snodgrass has worked for the village of Greenfield. Since she is retiring this week, she was recognized at Tuesday’s council meeting with a proclamation. Snodgrass (center) is pictured with (l-r) council members Phil Clyburn, Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Amie Ernst and Brenda Losey. Courtesy photo

G3 explores ways to keep Greenfield green