Gold rush, going to war and circus comes to town

This week 1875, the Highland Weekly News reported from New Market Township that the winter school taught by Mr. Van Winkle closed its session on March 25. The reporter noted that the day was spent in examining students in the different subjects covered.

The Carroll & Wright Carriage Factory on High Street between Main and Walnut streets in Hillsboro advertised top quality work on all its carriages, including phaetons, open and top buggies, and sidebar and light spring wagons.

The Black Hills gold fever had hit Highland County, with a number of farm boys determining to equip themselves for the mines and start off as soon as “spring took off its winter coat.”

The Spelling School of the Children’s Temperance Society had been postponed until the next Friday. At that time, a regular meeting of the Society of the Presbyterian Church would also be held.

Great reductions could be found at Frankel Brothers store on Lilley’s Block in Hillsboro. The entire stock of winter clothing was on sale with great price reductions.

This week in 1917, the Hillsboro Dispatch reported that President Woodrow Wilson delivered a war message to Congress, asking that a state of war be declared between America and Germany and urging the raising of an Army of 500,000.

In East Monroe news, farmers had already commenced to turn over the soil, with some farmers having predicted a light wheat crop. Potatoes were already in scarce supply since many had frozen and rotted in the ground due to the extreme winter cold.

The Sherman-Sheridan Highway was coming to Hillsboro, arriving out of Cincinnati via two routes; one to go through Milford, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Hillsboro and Greenfield; and the other from Cincinnati to Loveland and Wilmington before joining the first route at Washington Court House.

At the joint debate of Hillsboro and McClain high schools held in the McClain High School Auditorium, the judges decided 2-1 in favor of the Greenfield team.

In the local news column, J.G. Bell was a business visitor in Cincinnati and witnessed the play “The Birth of a Nation,” Amos Williams purchased the J.A. Head property on South Street and was remodeling the home, and Frank Dragoo went to Detroit over the weekend to bring home new automobiles for his dealership.

Showing at The Forum, “the amusement center of Hillsboro,” were two matinees of “Buffalo Bill,” filmed in the Bad Lands of the Dakotas, and “A Woman’s Daring” starring Ed Coxen, George Field and Winifred Greenwood.

Glen Workman wrote in East Danville news that growth of the new Grange Hall was progressing with a Wednesday night program well attended, Cletus Dolphin was assisting W.W. Workman with his spring work and James Sonner and U.S. Peterson were business visitors in Portsmouth.

Writing from Sardinia, Miss Mary Fender said that G.B. Courts and family left from Franklin Monday, where they were to engage in a moving picture show, Miss Joyce Dunn of Morrow was visiting her grandmother, Mrs. Josie Dunn and John Fist and family were spending a few days with his sister, Mrs. Elmer Leil of Winchester.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a piano company employee who was in Cincinnati for a convention somehow ended up in Hillsboro and was hauled before Mayor J.W. Harrold for making an illegal U-turn in the middle of town. He pled guilty, paid $5 in fines and court costs, and was given directions on how to get back to the Queen City.

The King Brothers Circus was coming to the Highland County Fairgrounds on April 27. Traveling with the show were 600 people, a herd of elephants, 125 menagerie animals, in addition to six rings and stages all housed under one tent that could hold the entire population of Hillsboro.

Coming up Friday on the stage of the Hillsboro High School Auditorium was “Family Party,” presented by local International Harvester dealer N.N. Sams & Son. New color educational, travel and comedy movies were featured, with appearances by The Trail Blazers, Dolly Good and Cincinnati’s own Willie Thall.

Highland County escaped damage from a killer frost that blanketed the county over the weekend. Karnes Orchard reported the trees were not yet far enough along to suffer damage from the frost, but did say the temperature got down to 20 degrees Saturday night.

Hillsboro Mayor Harrold proclaimed April 6 as Army Day in Hillsboro, marking the 31st anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

Two hit movies were coming to The Forum for the weekend, with Constance Bennett starring in “Sin Town” and John Wayne roping ‘n riding in the Western flick “The Lucky Texan.”

Over at the Colony Theatre, radio stars Edgar Bergen, Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd were starring in the Disney musical cartoon feature “Fun and Fancy Free” along with singer Dinah Shore.

“If it came from Litt’s, it fits” was the ad line from the Hillsboro clothier, with a full line of ladies dresses for only $5, nylon hose to go along with those dresses for just a dollar, and girls blouses and boys shirts for 39 cents.

Dr. B.A. Stockdale was coming to the Hillsboro Parker Hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every four weeks throughout the summer to consult on Highland County ailments. He was a specialist in chronic diseases of the stomach, heart, nerves, liver, kidneys and blood and skin diseases.

This week in 1987, the Greenfield Daily Times reported city council had passed its permanent appropriations bill for the year, with a total budget of $4.6 million, down from $6.4 million the year before.

Proceeds from the seventh-annual McDonald’s All-Ohio Girls Cage Classic went to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The standout of the game was McClain’s Bobbie Grove.

Highland County Ford dealers had the new Escort and during the “In Crowd” days, you could get 3.9-percent financing plus $600 cash back on every new Ford Escort purchased.

At the Ranch Drive-In it was “Three Amigos” and “Back to School” with Rodney Dangerfield on the big screen on Centerfield Road. Admission was just $2 per person, and hot dogs were 50 cents each.

It was moving day at the Greenfield Public Library as workers were tasked with moving books and supplies to the new facility on East Jefferson Street.

A front page photo depicted Jeanne Anderson, who received a plaque from the Greenfield Women’s Bowling Association for the first ever 300-game by a female bowler in Greenfield.

The Joe Stampley Show was live and on stage Sunday April 5 at Orbit-1 Skating Rink in Hillsboro. Tickets were $10 each and were on sale at Orbit-1 and Tuckers Restaurant in Greenfield.

A felony charge of intimidation against Highland County Sheriff Earl Mahaffey was dismissed by presiding Judge Monte White. The charge had been filed by Mowrystown Police Chief and former Greenfield resident John Delph.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years