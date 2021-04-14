Is it trash or a treasure?

While it isn’t TV’s “Antiques Roadshow,” the Highland County Historical Society is hosting its first ever Spring Appraisal Day Saturday, April 17 from 1-5 p.m. at the Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

The purpose of the fundraising event, according to society member Jean Fawley, is to help local people discover the approximate value of their antiques and collectibles, some of which may be treasured family heirlooms.

Originally, those interested in having an item appraised would have had to call and make an appointment, but Fawley said interest in Saturday’s event has been so overwhelming that instead, it will be an auction-style format where everyone who has an item for appraisal will get a number.

She said a team of seven local, licensed auctioneer/appraisers will be on hand to answer questions and provide background information on the history and approximate worth of individual items, and encouraged those seeking that information to share their own family stories and history of how they came to own the item.

The auctioneer/appraisal team consists of Mike Ames, Fred Kidder, Todd Huebner, Harold Blanton, Becky Ames, Lowell Chambers and Brad Green.

Fawley said the local auctioneers are experts in the 10 fields of antiques and collectibles they will be looking at, which include antiques, furniture, guns, coins, post cards, Highland County historical publications, jewelry, glassware, primitives and advertising signs.

A donation of $5 per item is appreciated, Fawley added, with no limit on the number of appraisals that can be brought in. But there will be an additional charge for written insurance purposes.

“One thing to keep in mind is this is just an estimate,” Fawley said. “You can receive an estimate of value, with no implied warranties or guarantees from our appraisers.”

She also wanted to remind everyone that the Highland County Historical Society will not be responsible for loading or unloading any items, or any damage that may occur in getting the item to the Highland House Museum.

Street parking near the museum will be available, in addition to the museum’s parking lot behind the building, and additional parking across the street in the lot of the Hillsboro Presbyterian Church.

She also reminded everyone to comply with face mask requirements and social distancing measures.

For information, call Fawley at 937-763-2657.

