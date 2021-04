The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Sylvia Cutler, 32, of Piketon, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Candice Machesney, 32, of Frankfort, was issued a citation for failure to obey traffic control devices.

Amy Fredrick, 53, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate, fictitious tags and drug paraphernalia.