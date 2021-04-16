Posted on by

Highland County travel report


The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project will resurface portions of three routes in Highland County starting April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 is reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

