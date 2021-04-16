In the kitchen with Sharon this week is our very own Tim Colliver. I received a brown sugar cookie recipe from Walter and Elaine Taylor recently. I was showing it to Tim and he said, “I am making these.”

I said, “Great. Make them and I will eat them.”

He not only made them, but he brought them in for us to enjoy, and enjoy we did. Thank you so much Tim. I only had to take the photo of them and eat them. Delicious.

Please send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Have a great weekend.

Editor’s note — The remainder of the this column was written by Times-Gazette reporter Tim Colliver.

Brown sugar

cookie recipe

The other day, Sharon gave me a quick and easy cookie recipe that, to quote a Jiffy Pop Popcorn commercial, is “as much fun to make as it is to eat.”

It’s for brown sugar cookies, and this is the sort of recipe that if you still have children living at home, they can help you make them since all of the ingredients are usually always on hand in the typical American pantry.

And as a bonus, did you know that if you eat cookie dough, you don’t get the calories until you bake them? (You can trust me on this, I’m not a doctor, but I played one once on TV).

You’ll need:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened (use REAL butter since they’ll taste better)

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup of white sugar (to be used as a coating)

Mix the dry ingredients together and set aside. If using self-rising flour, omit the baking soda and salt.

Cream together the brown sugar and butter. Add the egg and vanilla, and beat well. Add the dry ingredients and combine well. The dough should be firm enough to scoop out by the teaspoon, form into a ball and roll in white sugar.

Place each ball a few inches apart onto a cookie sheet — you should be able to fit a dozen of the little guys on it. Bake six to eight minutes until they begin to puff and firm up.

You should wind up with between two and three dozen, depending on how big a ball you rolled out.

The nice thing about this recipe is you don’t get the post-bake “spread” that some cookies will do when you take them out of the oven. You know what happens — they bake up all pretty and puffy, and then when they cool off, they flatten out like a pancake and are so hard you could pound nails with them. These cookies hold their shape and remain soft after they cool.