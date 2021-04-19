GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
April 16
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Tyrell Knisley, 25, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.
Cecil Carter III, 56, of Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.
April 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Brett Ayers, 24, of Bainbridge, was issued citations for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia.
Renetta Tolle, 48, of Peebles, was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia.
Thomas L. Johnson, 35, of Wilmington, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.