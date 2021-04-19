GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyrell Knisley, 25, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Cecil Carter III, 56, of Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

April 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brett Ayers, 24, of Bainbridge, was issued citations for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia.

Renetta Tolle, 48, of Peebles, was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia.

Thomas L. Johnson, 35, of Wilmington, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.