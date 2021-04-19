This friendly, fun-loving charmer is Tucker, a young, mixed breed boy with long legs, distinctive markings and a sweet disposition who is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Tucker weighs just 40 pounds now, but he will surely fill out with regular meals and another birthday or two. He is probably not yet a year old, and still very puppy-like in his enthusiastic approach to life, springtime and people. To meet Tucker, make an appointment by calling the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191.

This friendly, fun-loving charmer is Tucker, a young, mixed breed boy with long legs, distinctive markings and a sweet disposition who is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Tucker weighs just 40 pounds now, but he will surely fill out with regular meals and another birthday or two. He is probably not yet a year old, and still very puppy-like in his enthusiastic approach to life, springtime and people. To meet Tucker, make an appointment by calling the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg This friendly, fun-loving charmer is Tucker, a young, mixed breed boy with long legs, distinctive markings and a sweet disposition who is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Tucker weighs just 40 pounds now, but he will surely fill out with regular meals and another birthday or two. He is probably not yet a year old, and still very puppy-like in his enthusiastic approach to life, springtime and people. To meet Tucker, make an appointment by calling the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191. Submitted photo