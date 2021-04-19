Good News Gathering gives back

Alison Lyle and her daughter, 4-year old Maren, are shown giving a new coat of paint to one of the fire hydrants at the Highland County Justice Center last Friday. Lyle said it was part of Good News Gathering’s “Big Give Weekend,” a community ministry outreach program of the church to the city of Hillsboro. She said others in the congregation, in addition to scraping and painting fire hydrants, were involved in mowing grass in the community and doing general clean-up at Shaffer Park.

Alison Lyle and her daughter, 4-year old Maren, are shown giving a new coat of paint to one of the fire hydrants at the Highland County Justice Center last Friday. Lyle said it was part of Good News Gathering’s “Big Give Weekend,” a community ministry outreach program of the church to the city of Hillsboro. She said others in the congregation, in addition to scraping and painting fire hydrants, were involved in mowing grass in the community and doing general clean-up at Shaffer Park.