Appraisal Day a great success

Local auctioneer/appraiser Mike Ames is shown evaluating a Model 1892 Winchester repeater rifle during the Highland County Historical Society’s Spring Appraisal Day held Saturday. Society member Jean Fawley told The Times-Gazette the first-ever event was a great success, with 45 individuals bringing in various historical items and family heirlooms for appraisal, and to learn the history behind them. Fawley said another Appraisal Day is being planned for this fall and reminded everyone of the yard sale and flea market event scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at the Highland House Museum. She added that plans were also continuing for Pioneer Day, now scheduled to be held on the grounds of the Scott House in Hillsboro in August.

