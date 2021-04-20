Two will face list of sex charges

A Greenfield man will observe his birthday during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony.

Nathan Murray, 32, is facing a 24-count indictment returned by a Highland County grand jury on April 6 on charges ranging from a first-degree count of rape and a third-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition, to six counts of the second-degree felony of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, to 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.

James H. McCartney, 62, of the Rocky Fork Lake area, had his Wednesday pretrial hearing cancelled and a final pretrial hearing rescheduled for May 5, according to online records.

A motion in McCartney’s case was filed Tuesday requesting the court to allow McCartney to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to assess his competency to stand trial.

He is facing a first-degree felony charge of trafficking in persons after being indicted on April 6 for trying to procure a child for sexual activity.

McCartney is also under indictment on 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

In another alleged sex crime case, Greenfield police are investigating a report of an online advertisement offering a child for sale, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

An ad was viewed by Ross County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday after a deputy received a report of a person in Greenfield advertising their child for sale in an online advertisement for $100, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At that point, the deputy contacted the Greenfield Police Department and was told the incident was already under investigation, according to the news release.

A Greenfield Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday that chief Jeremiah Oyer was out of the office and no other information was available.

The Times-Gazette also contacted the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and was asked to submit an email to receive information on the case. The newspaper sent the sheriff’s office an email Tuesday morning, but a return email had not been received by Tuesday evening.

