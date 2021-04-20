Judge sends man to prison

A Texas man entered a plea of guilty to a third-degree felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide Monday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Martinez, 31, Crystal City, Texas received a 30-month prison sentence from Judge Rocky Coss and in so doing, court documents said that a second count of aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

His guilty plea, conviction and sentencing was in connection with an incident described in the July 2020 indictment from a Highland County grand jury.

The indictment said that on Nov. 1, 2019, while “operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle,” described as a Chevrolet Impala, Martinez caused the death of Cody Spencer recklessly.

In the court’s judgment entry of confinement, Coss indicated during sentencing that prior to committing the offense, Martinez had not been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a criminal offence, and had led a law-abiding life for a significant number of years.

Coss also noted that the offense was committed under circumstances not likely to recur and that Martinez had shown genuine remorse for the offense.

Martinez was given credit for one day of jail time served, and had his driver’s license suspended for three years, commencing April 19, 2021.

The judgment entry stated that his prison sentence would begin on Monday, May 3 at 9 a.m. when he is ordered to report to the Highland County Jail for eventual transport to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

Defendant guilty of vehicular homicide