Old Man Winter comes calling

The white and partially pink blooms on this tree at 6437 S.R. 138, just west of Hillsboro, are hidden by Wednesday’s morning’s snow. It was a record-setting curtain call for Old Man Winter, with a late April storm dumping nearly 4.5 inches of snow in parts of the region. Wilmington National Weather Service Staff Meteorologist Brian Coniglio told The Times-Gazette that the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded 2.3 inches of snowfall for a new record total for this late in the season, breaking the record of 1.5 inches set in 1901. He said the Clinton County Airport recorded 4.5 inches Wednesday and the weather service office measured 4 inches. Weather bureau statistics list the latest snowfall on record for this region as being May 9, 1923. Milder weather will return for the weekend along with rain in the forecast for Saturday, Coniglio said, with near summertime temperatures making a return for early next week with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday.

