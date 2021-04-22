HPD: Hillsboro man admitted to sexual abuse of his children

A Hillsboro man is facing a charge of rape after admitting to sexually abusing his minor children, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On Wednesday an officer with the police department received a call from Highland County Children Services requesting the help of police with a referral. Officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street and after an investigation, Garrison Salyer, 25, admitted to sexually abusing his minor children on multiple occasions, the police department said in a news release.

Salyer was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of rape of a minor under the age of 10 and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

He was scheduled to appear Thursday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

“Further charges are pending and no further information will be released at this time,” the police department said in the news release.

