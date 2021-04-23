HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Hilterbran, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear and cited for disorderly conduct.

A 17-year-old Hillsboro female was arrested for unruly juvenile.

A 16-year-old Hillsboro male was arrested for unruly juvenile.

A 16-year-old Hillsboro male was arrested for unruly juvenile.

A 17-year-old Hillsboro female was arrested for unruly juvenile.

April 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jason Jenkins, 46, of Piketon, was cited for an improper turn.

David Long, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Jennifer Gulley, 41, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Michael Campanero, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.