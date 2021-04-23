Posted on by

Highland County travel report


The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 247 Culvert Replacement — S.R. 247 will be closed for three days immediately north of S.R. 785 starting April 26 at 7:30 a.m.. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 and S.R. 73. The estimated completion date is April 28 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing — This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County starting April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing — U.S. 62 has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

