2021 fertilizer and pesticide recertification

Due to COVID-19, the opportunities to complete fertilizer and pesticide recertification have changed. All recertifications for 2020 or 2021 licenses are due to expire on July 1, 2021. If you are a farmer whose license is set to expire on July 1, 2021, please contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 as soon as possible.

There are two recertifications scheduled in the next two weeks, but there is an attendance limit and you must RSVP in advance. Additionally, there are opportunities to recertify online at your own pace in the comfort of your home. In-person recertifications are limited to producers whose licenses expire in 2020 or 2021.

Contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 for more information and to reserve your seat.

Southern Ohio Farm Show

celebrating 1st anniversary

The Southern Ohio Farm Show will celebrate its 1st anniversary on Wednesday, April 28. Be sure to tune into this special episode. You can view the Southern Ohio Farm Show on Zoom, Facebook, YouTube and local access channels in Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland, and Pike counties. The Southern Ohio Farm Show is a weekly television style program that is created by Ohio State University Extension and connects viewers with timely information related to agriculture and community-based events.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.