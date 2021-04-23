Posted on by

In the kitchen with Sharon


photo

Thse are Virginia Purdy’s pickled beets and eggs.


Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Virginia Purdy. She is an educator, 2010 Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and, of course, a great cook and a great friend. She is sharing her recipe for pickled eggs and beets.

I love pickled eggs and beets. I have never made them, but I will now. Thank you, Virginia, for sharing this wonderful recipe. I know you have lots of great recipes, so send some more.

Pickled Eggs and Beets

(A Taste of Home)

1 can (13 ¼ oz) sliced beets (I use pickled)

½ cup sugar

¼ cup vinegar

½ cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves (optional)

8 hard cooked eggs

Drain beets, reserving juice. Add enough water to juice to measure three-quarters of a cup. Place in saucepan. Add sugar, vinegar, cinnamon stick and cloves. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Place eggs in bowl; top with beets. Pour liquid over all. Cover and chill for four hours or overnight. Remove cinnamon stick and cloves before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Kitchen-tease-3.jpg

Thse are Virginia Purdy’s pickled beets and eggs.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_pickled-eggs.jpgThse are Virginia Purdy’s pickled beets and eggs. Submitted photo