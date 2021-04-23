In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Virginia Purdy. She is an educator, 2010 Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and, of course, a great cook and a great friend. She is sharing her recipe for pickled eggs and beets.

I love pickled eggs and beets. I have never made them, but I will now. Thank you, Virginia, for sharing this wonderful recipe. I know you have lots of great recipes, so send some more.

Pickled Eggs and Beets

(A Taste of Home)

1 can (13 ¼ oz) sliced beets (I use pickled)

½ cup sugar

¼ cup vinegar

½ cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves (optional)

8 hard cooked eggs

Drain beets, reserving juice. Add enough water to juice to measure three-quarters of a cup. Place in saucepan. Add sugar, vinegar, cinnamon stick and cloves. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat. Place eggs in bowl; top with beets. Pour liquid over all. Cover and chill for four hours or overnight. Remove cinnamon stick and cloves before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.