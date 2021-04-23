Free tree giveaway

Approximately 310 tree seedlings will be given away by the Greenfield Tree Commission beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 at the Greenfield City Building.

“This year we have an assortment of seedlings to be given away on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Tree Commission Chairman Ron Coffey, who indicated the seedlings will be packaged in groups of five and given away until supplies run out.

“We have about 150 spruce and 100 dogwood, plus limited amounts of tulip tree, red oak and swamp white oak. We should have about 60 packets to give away,” Coffey added.

The tree seedling giveaway first took place in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The village of Greenfield had ordered seedlings to give to first-graders in the local school district, but officials were unable to visit the schools because of concerns about the virus. Instead, the Tree Commission offered a “drive-through” giveaway at the City Building and was pleased with the response.

With schools reopened and many people being vaccinated in 2021, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, council chairman Phil Clyburn and administrative assistant Sherry Parker were able to meet first-graders in the Greenfield schools and give them Norway spruce seedlings in mid-April. At the Tree Commission’s request the village graciously ordered extra seedlings this year for the public giveaway, and private donations paid for the dogwood seedlings.

“We will set up at the City Building (300 Jefferson St.) at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, much like we did last year, and offer the packets of seedlings to anyone who is interested,” Coffey said.

Another Tree Commission project this spring will be the planting of five more trees in the downtown business district.

“The planting will be done by Cundiff Tree Care, a company we have worked with for a long time,” Coffey said. “We are grateful to Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) for donating funds to this project. G3 has helped to make a lot of good things happen in our community.”

Coffey also thanked the Greenfield Village Council and administration for supporting tree projects during the past decade.

The Greenfield Tree Commission was established in 2012 and has helped to plant trees in the community and provide educational materials about the importance of trees in beautifying and cleansing the environment.

As a result of these ongoing efforts, the village of Greenfield has been named a Tree City USA community for the past seven years.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help plant more trees in Greenfield, donations may be made payable to the Greenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 210, Greenfield, Ohio 45123 with “Trees” in the memo line. Donations are tax deductible.

Information for this story was provided by Ron Coffey.

Greenfield Tree Commission members Holly Ellinger (left) and Ron Coffey hold a Tree City USA banner and display some of the seedlings that will be given away on Friday, April 30 at the Greenfield City Building.

Greenfield offering free tree packets April 30