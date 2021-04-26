This beautiful young dog with hazel eyes and a soulful gaze is Bree. She is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. About a year old, Bree has long legs, a ginger coat and an eminently kissable nose. She weighs 51 pounds. Bree had puppies very, very recently but searches for the puppies were unsuccessful. Despite her sad loss, Bree is affectionate, smart and quite polite when she takes treats. To meet Bree, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 for an appointment.

