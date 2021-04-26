Highland District begins residency program

Highland District Hospital has announced it has been chosen as the newest regional location for a rural health, primary care residency program in partnership with The Wright Center.

Nationally recognized in excellence as the largest Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education consortium in the country, The Wright Center offers comprehensive, community-focused residency programs across the nation. Highland District Hospital’s partnership with The Wright Center will allow first-, second- and third-year physician learners to pair with the inpatient care team at the hospital as they complete the inpatient rotation portion of their primary care residency program.

“As physician teachers, we are eager to share our experiences, values and personal drive to positively impact rural health care with these newly vested physician learners,” said Julie Karnes, Highland District Hospital chief of staff. “The future of rural medicine is truly right here in our community.”

After the recent completion of Building Expansion Project 2020, Highland District Hospital continues to invest in and expand needed services for its community, and feels this partnership will develop exceptional physician learners who could eventually choose to stay in the area to begin their career.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a high-performing, critical access hospital by The Wright Center,” said Randal Lennartz, president and CEO of HDH.

“The seed of knowledge has been planted in these physician learners. I have no doubt they will receive a well-rounded, hands-on, complete education from our medical sStaff and team. We look forward to cultivating tomorrow’s rural health care leaders for years to come,” concluded Lennartz.

Submitted by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Members of the Highland District Hospital medical staff and leadership team recently welcomed on campus first-, second- and third-year physician learners and administration from The Wright Center. The physician learners will begin their inpatient residency rotation in July 2021 at the hospital in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_HDH.jpg Members of the Highland District Hospital medical staff and leadership team recently welcomed on campus first-, second- and third-year physician learners and administration from The Wright Center. The physician learners will begin their inpatient residency rotation in July 2021 at the hospital in Hillsboro. Submitted photo