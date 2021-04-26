Felony charges in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON — A juvenile faces charges of alleged felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and reckless homicide, a third degree felony, after a deadly shooting Saturday in Wilmington, the city officials announced Monday.

The Wilmington Police Department identified Yevin Medley, 14, as the suspect. He remains at-large after an extensive search that began Saturday.

The investigation is continuing.

On Saturday at 4:37 p.m. police responded to a call in the 400 block of Darbyshire Drive regarding a male who was the victim of a gunshot wound, police said late Sunday afternoon.

Caleb King, 20, died at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, police reported.

“The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley, and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens.

In addition to the WPD naming the 14-year-old suspect, AIM Media Midwest is naming the juvenile boy due to the severity of the incident and the subsequent charges.

King and Medley knew each other, police said.

The firearm has not been recovered.

Anyone with information on Medley’s whereabouts or with information on this case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-TIPS.

Schools respond

The Wilmington City Schools sent out a communications Sunday evening which read, in part: “The 14-year-old suspect in connection with the incident is a Wilmington Middle School student. The investigation indicates that this incident is unrelated to school and law enforcement indicates that there is no pending threat to our schools.

“Wilmington City Schools will be in session on Monday, April 26th. To assist staff and students the Wilmington City School District’s counseling team and administration will be on hand at our schools throughout the day.

“The Wilmington Police Department will have additional staff at WMS and WHS Monday. They will also increase the outside patrolling of our buildings. Additional district staff will be present in all buildings tomorrow as well to support staff and students.

“We appreciate the partnership with our local law enforcement and our community in coming together in these times of crisis. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and everyone impacted by this tragic event.

“We encourage anyone that has information that will assist the Wilmington Police Department with the ongoing investigation and please call 937-382-TIPS.”

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens is shown at a press conference held Monday afternoon.

WPD: 20-year-old died of gunshot wound Saturday