The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

April 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lowell Riffle, 46, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Danny Pryor, 58, of Springfield, was arrested for criminal trespass, theft and criminal damaging.

INCIDENT

At 6:32 p.m. a resident in the 200 block of McClain Avenue reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.