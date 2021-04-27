HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jennifer Scott, 20, of West Union, was cited for failure to yield.

Brandy Luckett, 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Zachariah Fithen, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Brenda Underwood, 64, of Pleasant Plain, was cited for failure to reinstate and driving in marked lanes.

April 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Layne Muhleman, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Bonnie Lewis, 54, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Cheyenne Wilson, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for child endangerment.

Garrison Salyer, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for rape.

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported damage to a vehicle while at a business in the 100 block of Roberts Lane.