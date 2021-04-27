HUBA Chocolate Walk returns May 7

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) and city of Hillsboro will hold a Chocolate Walk on Friday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m., according to HUBA secretary and event chair Shauna Davidson. Participants will visit various locations in Hillsboro, which will all have chocolate samples as well as some having wine, Davidson said.

She expects there to be 300 people in attendance because nly 300 tickets are being sold, and around 100 remained Tuesday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchase at: Appearances Salon, Momma’s Restaurant, 24 Deli and Pizza, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Merchants National Bank, Susan Davis Law Office, American Family Insurance, The Sugar Shack, The Dainty Daisy Boutique and Cundiff’s Flowers.

Davidson said that those with tickets will check in at Merchants Bank where they will receive a wristband and a map of the participating locations. Davidson also said people will get a raffle ticket with the raffle winner receiving a basket valued at more than $300. Anyone who purchases anything at a local business that night will receive another raffle ticket for each purchase.

She said HUBA will follow all local COVID-19 restrictions and asked all those participating do so as well.

The businesses taking part in the Chocolate Walk include: Main St. Chic, Cundiff’s Flowers and Gifts, city of Hillsboro, Merchants National Bank, White’s Cake Box, Appearances Salon, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Southern Hills Community Bank, Highland County Historical Society, Susan Davis Law Office, The Dainty Daisy Boutique, The Sugar Shack, Joe’s Mystery Shoppe, 24 Deli and Pizza, American Family Insurance, The Design Chambers, Visitors Bureau of Highland County, Rome Jewelers and From Me To You Gifts.

Davidson said people with tickets can visit the businesses in any order that they prefer, and that several will have specials that night.

“This is a great opportunity to get out for a nice evening and enjoy our uptown area,” Davidson said. “Great for a date night or ladies night.”

One of HUBA’s biggest fundraisers, the event was held for about five years before being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Davidson said.

“HUBA is continuing to work hard to have great events for the community including the annual Uptown Christmas celebration and the Christmas Parade along with beautifying our uptown area,” she said. “Without events like this to help raise funds none of that would be possible. The local business owners are proud of our town and want it to look great and give back to our community when we can.”

One participant will receive $300 gift basket