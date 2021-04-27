Solar hearing set for Wednesday night

Another of the 10 solar panel projects in and around Highland County will have its required public information hearing virtually Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Dodson Creek Solar Project is the latest to wind its way through the 13-step process set forth by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB).

According to the prime contractor on the proposed Lynchburg-area solar array system, National Grid Renewables, the hearing will last approximately one hour starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, to be followed by a phone-based meeting at 8 p.m. for those without stable internet service.

The phone-based meeting can be reached by calling 872-240-3212 and entering access code 217-329-541#.

The GoToWebinar platform will be used to host Wednesday’s public hearing, with NGR advising preregistration to view the event by going to its website and clicking on the link at NationalGridRenewables.com/dodson-creek.

A confirmation email will be sent that contains the GoToWebinar link that goes to the online event webpage. But for those that don’t want to preregister, the company said a separate link will be provided on the NGR website to view the meeting via a livestream option.

National Grid Renewables said that both presentations will feature information about solar energy and the company in general, as well as details concerning the Dodson Creek Solar Project and the OPSB permitting process.

Throughout the one-hour session, the company said it will attempt to provide answers about solar energy and the Dodson Creek facility in particular, and that a recording of the information session for those unable to attend will be posted on the project’s webpage.

In a news release, NGR said that comments will be solicited live during the meeting and could also be submitted after the meeting concluds. Those with questions, or who would like to obtain paper copies of presentation materials or to mail in a comment, should call 937-739-0120.

A previously reported in The Times-Gazette, National Grid Renewables is one of five companies that are involved in the construction of 10 Highland County-area solar electric generating facilities.

The Dodson Creek solar project is a proposed 117-megawatt facility that will be constructed on a little more than 1,400 acres southeast of Lynchburg in northwest Highland County.

Construction of Dodson Creek is anticipated to begin as early as the first quarter of next year, with the company planning commercial operations to begin no later than the fourth quarter of 2023.

NGR is also the prime contractor on the 120-megawatt Ross County Solar project, proposed to be built just southeast of Greenfield across the Highland/Ross county line, and the 47.5 megawatt Fayette Solar facility, part of which is slated for construction just one-half mile north of Greenfield.

Meanwhile, the Hillcrest Solar Project, just across the Highland/Brown county line near Buford, is quickly approaching operational status.

Innergex senior communications director Karine Vachon told The Times-Gazette the 200-megawatt solar facility “should reach full commercial operation sometime near the end of May.”

This coverage map shows the 1,462 acre “footprint” of National Grid Renewables proposed Dodson Creek solar panel farm, just southeast of Lynchburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Dodson-Creek-SAS-coverage-map.jpg This coverage map shows the 1,462 acre “footprint” of National Grid Renewables proposed Dodson Creek solar panel farm, just southeast of Lynchburg. Graphic courtesy National Grid Renewables.

Dodson Creek latest to seek OPSB approval