Fundraiser for Lynchburg-Clay graduate

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA and LCHS Student Council will host a benefit event for Molly Chapol, a graduate of LCHS.

Molly is the wife of Rodrigo Chapol and the mother of 6-year-old Adabella and 2-year-old Sebastian.

In 2016, at the age of 19, Molly was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In December, she was diagnosed with double pneumonia from Covid. Molly is the longest surviving patient in the Cincinnati area that has been on the ECMO machine for the longest time. Molly had a setback and was fully sedated a second time. After a major lung surgery, she is doing better and was recently transferred to the Drake Center for rehabilitation.

This benefit event will take place on Saturday, May 8 at Lynchburg-Clay High School (6762 S.R. 134, Lynchburg) from 4-8 p.m. The event will include a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, chips and a variety of desserts. There will also be hot dogs and chips available. There will be raffle prizes as well as an “hybrid” silent auction. Items will be posted on Facebook with the option to place a bid on them until May 8 at 3 p.m., at which time comments on Facebook will be turned off and all further bidding must be done in person at the benefit event at the school.

The silent auction will end at 8 p.m. and the winners will be announced as soon as possible. To help offset the expenses of the event, the Lynchburg-Clay FFA is accepting monetary donations for the dinner along with the silent auction and raffle items.

If you or your organization would like to make a monetary donation or donate an item for the silent auction/raffle, contact the Lynchburg-Clay FFA at 937-364-2250 ext. 11209, 937-205-1266, or email stacie.rhonemus@lclsd.org by Friday, April 30, so the items can be advertised on the Facebook event page. If you would like to make a donation but are unable to attend the benefit event, you can use the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Alumni PayPal (lcffaalumni@lclsd.org) account (note Molly in the notes section); checks or money orders should be made payable to: Lynchburg-Clay FFA, 6762 S.R. 134S, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

All proceeds will benefit Molly’s medical expenses.

Submitted by Rylee Oglesby, Lynchburg-Clay FFA reporter.

Lynchburg-Clay High School graduate Molley Chapol is pictured with her husband, Rodrigo, and children, Adabella and Sebastian. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Molly-strong.jpg Lynchburg-Clay High School graduate Molley Chapol is pictured with her husband, Rodrigo, and children, Adabella and Sebastian. Submitted photo

