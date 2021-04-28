Motorcyclist killed in S.R. 380 crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Wilmington Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday at 5 p.m. on S.R. 380 at Inwood Road in Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation indicates a red, 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling southbound on S.R. 380 being operated by Anthony R. Stevens, 56, of Wilmington. A blue, 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on S.R. 380 being operated by Terry M. Scott, 55, of Dayton. There was a vehicle stopped in the roadway yielding to northbound traffic before turning left onto Inwood Road that was not involved in the crash, the state patrol said.

Stevens drove left of center to avoid striking the stopped car. While driving left of center, he struck the motorcycle head-on.

Scott was pronounced deceased at the scene by Chester Township EMS and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office. Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of crash, according to the state patrol.

Stevens was not injured. He was wearing the installed safety belt, the state patrol said.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected in the traffic crash, according to the state patrol.

Units assisting on scene were Chester Township Fire/EMS, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.