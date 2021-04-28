Fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine

A new health order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that any Ohioan that has been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The health order applies to all adults other than those in nursing homes, assisted living facilities or other congregate care settings. For people in those places, they should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance. Congregate care settings include prison/jails, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICF/IID) or other group home settings, a news release from the governor’s office said.

A person becomes fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” DeWine said in the release. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

The new order includes students involved in sports and extracurricular activities. If they are vaccinated and don’t show symptoms of COVID-19, they do not have to quarantine, the order said.

DeWine also announced another new order from the Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. The order rescinds an earlier order that limited access to ICF/IIDs and permits visitation.

“Since that ORDER was issued, vaccines have been administered statewide at all ICF/IIDs and these vaccines have been shown to help prevent COVID-19 infection,” McCloud said. “Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued guidance to ICF/IIDs to safely facilitate in-person visitation and address the psychosocial needs of residents.”

In terms of vaccines, numbers in Highland County continue to rise, according to new statistics updated by the ODH on Wednesday.

The ODH COVID-19 Dashboard said 24.52 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 10,585 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 151 people, or 1.36 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 510 people, or 10.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 718 people, or 14.89 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,062 people, or 20.16 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,888 people, or 32.60 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,410 people, or 46.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,425 people, or 55.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,292 people, or 60.54 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 924 people, or 61.52 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,205 people, or 62.02 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 20.56 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 8,875 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 63 people, or 0.57 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 311 people, or 6.30 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 511 people, or 10.60 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 805 people, or 15.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,544 people, or 26.66 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,230 people, or 40.37 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,251 people, or 48.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,162 people, or 54.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 867 people, or 57.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,131 people, or 58.21 percent, have completed their vaccines.

