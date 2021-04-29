HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 22

ACCIDENT

At 6:08 p.m., David Long, 33, of Hillsboro, was traveling east bound on West Main Street near North Elm Street. Long failed to stop the vehicle he was driving before striking the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet belonging to Shane Cotterman, 48, of Chillicothe. Cotterman was sitting a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Elm Street. No injuries were reported. Disabling damage was sustained by both vehicles. Long’s 2003 Chevrolet was towed from the scene.

April 26

INCIDENT

At 11:18 a.m., the police department received a call from a business on Roberts Lane. The business stated that someone had attempted to break in. An officer responded and a report was taken. This incident remains under investigation.

April 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dollie Kuhn, Bourneville, was cited for improper backing.

Joshua Blevins, 42, of Wilmington, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Christopher Owens, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Jason Achor, 39, of Sardinia, was picked up and detained for three bench warrants filed by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Achor placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Jail and held for Brown County.

April 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan West, 30, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use a turn signal

Anthony Doctor, 54, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.