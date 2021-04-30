Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing — This project started resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County on April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. since March 29. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.