This friendly, tall, young beauty is Ella, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A tri-colored hound mix with surprisingly soft fur and elegant, long legs, she is about a year old and weighs 41 pounds. True to her hound-dog heritage, Ella has boundless energy and likes to keep her nose to the ground. Still, she enjoys attention and is ready to play. To meet Ella, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment.

This friendly, tall, young beauty is Ella, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A tri-colored hound mix with surprisingly soft fur and elegant, long legs, she is about a year old and weighs 41 pounds. True to her hound-dog heritage, Ella has boundless energy and likes to keep her nose to the ground. Still, she enjoys attention and is ready to play. To meet Ella, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg This friendly, tall, young beauty is Ella, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A tri-colored hound mix with surprisingly soft fur and elegant, long legs, she is about a year old and weighs 41 pounds. True to her hound-dog heritage, Ella has boundless energy and likes to keep her nose to the ground. Still, she enjoys attention and is ready to play. To meet Ella, call the Highland County Dog Pound at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. Submitted photo