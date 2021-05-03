Hillsboro kindergarten registration

Children living in the Hillsboro City School District who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten.

Children who will be 6 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2021, must be enrolled in school under Ohio law.

Hillsboro’s kindergarten is an all-day program.

The registration process begins with entering all information on Final Forms prior to June 10, 2021. Go to the school district’s website — www.hcs-k12.org — and then click Final Forms to get started. Items needed to be uploaded to the Final Forms platform include: certified copy of child’s birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, proof of residency (current utility bill with name and address), parent’s driver’s license, and custody papers, if applicable.

Completing online registration for forms prior to June 10, 2021 will expedite the registration process. However, if you are unable to complete online registration, bring all documentation on June 10, 2021.

State law requires that no pupil shall be admitted to school at the time of initial entry unless the child has been immunized against polio, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), hepatitis B and varicella (chickenpox). All students entering kindergarten must receive two doses of the varicella vaccine or present written documentation by a doctor or parent stating when the child had the disease.

In-person registration will be Thursday, June 10 at Hillsboro Elementary School. Registration will be open from 9 .m. 11:30 a.m. to register those children whose last name begins with letters A-L and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with last names beginning with the letters M-Z.

In-person registration includes dental, vision, speech and hearing evaluations and the Highland County Health Department to provide immunizations. Screenings will be conducted by Dr. Tasha Barton, Dr. Leah McConnaughey, Dr. Bryan Nickell and Dr. Philip Burwinkel.

It is extremely important to have all eligible children register now in order to plan for kindergarten classes next year. If you have any questions, call the Hillsboro Elementary Early Childhood Center at 937-393-3132.

Key Points

* Complete all forms online in Final Forms prior to June 10, 2021.

* Bring a copy of the child’s shot record and custody papers.

* The child, as well as one adult only will need to attend registration on June 10, 2021.

Submitted by Debora K. Couch, secretary, Hillsboro Early Childhood Center.