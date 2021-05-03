Courthouse prayer event site

Saturday’s prayer event on the Highland County Courthouse square event in Hillsboro was designed to call out to heaven for God to reach down and help heal and unite a divided nation. Well over 100 attended the mix of gospel music and spoken testimonies, with Good News Gathering Pastor Jeff Lyle (pictured) comparing today’s events with what King David wrote in Psalm 11:3: “If the foundations be destroyed what can the righteous do?” A possible answer can be found Thursday, May 6, when the nation observes the annual National Day of Prayer. The Greenfield Ministerial Association is hosting the event locally this year, with the theme “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” based on 2 Corinthians 3:17.

